Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.11 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $823,732.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,925.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,141 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,292. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

