Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.09 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

