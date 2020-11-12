Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $94.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

