Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,560.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,490.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

