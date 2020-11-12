Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 206,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.