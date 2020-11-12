Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $149.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 933.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

