Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after acquiring an additional 412,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 313,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

PPG Industries stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.