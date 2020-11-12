Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) Insider Peter Bertram Buys 5,000 Shares

Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) insider Peter Bertram acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

Shares of LON SAG opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.26. Science Group plc has a one year low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of $98.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Science Group plc (SAG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.22%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

