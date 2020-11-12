Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $78.47 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

