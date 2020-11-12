Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.