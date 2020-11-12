Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895,190 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,951,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,556,000 after buying an additional 1,369,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,721,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after buying an additional 1,309,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

