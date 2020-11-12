Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Entergy by 8.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Entergy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 160,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Entergy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Entergy by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 201,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.