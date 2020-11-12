Savant Capital LLC Sells 4,416 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,853 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 542.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4,465.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Shares of M stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

