Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

