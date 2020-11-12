Savant Capital LLC Invests $145,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,029 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 44.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 48.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 821,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 268,446 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.24.

Shares of HAL opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.