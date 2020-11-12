Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average is $128.77.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

