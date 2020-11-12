Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.86. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

