Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $243,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.