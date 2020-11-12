Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,497 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $170.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

