Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

