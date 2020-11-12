Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 853 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3,762.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $156.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

