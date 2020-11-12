Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 728 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

