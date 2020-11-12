Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 698 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.