Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,412 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

