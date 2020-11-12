Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 435 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 64.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 619,247 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,106,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 73.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 50.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

NYSE VOYA opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

