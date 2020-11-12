Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,208 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 228,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

COG stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

