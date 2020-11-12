Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 317 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 76.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 268,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 116,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

