Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,785 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 155,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $120.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

