Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,797 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,402,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,282,000 after acquiring an additional 248,504 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 910,407 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 384,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Sunday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

