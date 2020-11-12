Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,592 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

