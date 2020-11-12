Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,515 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

AES stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

