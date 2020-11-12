Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 146,580 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,580 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

