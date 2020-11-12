Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,127 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

