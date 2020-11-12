Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE:BG opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.