Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after purchasing an additional 670,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after acquiring an additional 228,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after acquiring an additional 215,358 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,547,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

TYL stock opened at $422.91 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $429.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.27.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

