Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

SRPT opened at $134.73 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

