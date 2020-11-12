Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $97,266,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 266.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 885,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CF Industries by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 708,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 876.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 543,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.07.

Shares of CF opened at $30.55 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

