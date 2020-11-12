Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $4.44 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $326.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.60 and a 200-day moving average of $281.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $356.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

