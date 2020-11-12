Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.59 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $585.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

