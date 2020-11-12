Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

M&T Bank stock opened at $118.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

