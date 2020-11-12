Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 20.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $298,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 23.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $185.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

