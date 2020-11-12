Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

