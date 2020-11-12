Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $95.31 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.