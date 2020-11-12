Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 469,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Vistra by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 474,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 200,452 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vistra by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 95,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

