Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of 51job worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 79,158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 49,870 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in 51job by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 87,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in 51job by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in 51job by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in 51job by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 43.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.89. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOBS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 51job currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

