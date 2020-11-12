Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $32.22 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

