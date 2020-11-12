Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 35,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. Guggenheim raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

Lear stock opened at $136.17 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

