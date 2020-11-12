Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.