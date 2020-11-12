Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 26.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

