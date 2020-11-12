Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Allegion by 115.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 520.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.